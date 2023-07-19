ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man accused of the 2020 murder of Da’Mavlee Macklin has been found not guilty by a Winnebago County jury.

Zion Jones was one of two men charged with first-degree murder after Macklin, 25, was killed in a shooting at the intersection of Auburn and Rockton in September 2020.

Police said Jones was found in Dallas, Texas by the U.S. Marshals in February 2022.

On Wednesday, a jury deliberated for three hours before finding him not guilty of murder.

Tyris Jones is also charged with Macklin’s murder. Tyris Jones was later shot by a Rockford Police Officer after a 9-minute pursuit on October 2nd, 2022. His shooting spurred protests outside Rockford City Hall for several months.

Tyris Jones is scheduled to appear in court on August 4th, 2023.