ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Jury selection has begun in a federal trial against Floyd Brown, who is accused of killing a U.S. Marshal in Rockford.

Brown is accused of shooting McHenry County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Keltner at a Rockford hotel in March 2019. A U.S. Marshal task force attempted to serve brown a warrant, when they said he jumped from a third-floor window to escape.

A federal grand jury charged Brown with First-Degree Murder, to which he pled not guilty. Brown faces life in prison if convicted.