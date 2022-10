WAUKESHA, Wis. (WTVO) — Jury selection began Monday for the man charged with killing six people at last year’s Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Darrell Brooks Jr. faces six counts of First-Degree Intentional Homicide. Prosecutors said that 60 other people were injured when Brooks drove a speeding car through the parade crowd.

Three stats; Wisconsin, Nevada and Georgia, had open investigations into Brooks at the time, but he was still free.