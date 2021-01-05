Jury trials set to resume in Winnebago, Boone counties

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Jury trials are set to resume in both Winnebago and Boone counties after being put on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the 17th Circuit Court, Grand Jury panels will be sworn in at the beginning of February; criminal trials will resume in March, and civil trials will resume in May.
“We were able to pause some of the Court’s essential work to help mitigate the community spread of the virus, but we must make plans to bring back these vital functions,” said Chief Judge Eugene Doherty. “When jurors are asked to report, they will see the extensive preparations undertaken with their safety in mind.”
The court will still rely on virtual proceedings when possible, and face masks will be required for in-person appearances.
