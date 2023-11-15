FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A 15-year-old Freeport teen was arrested at the Freeport Public Library on Tuesday after he allegedly posted images and live videos of himself with a pistol at the library.

According to the Freeport Police Department, a detective discovered the images and live videos posted by the boy, who referenced his location was “at a library.”

Officers initially responded to the Freeport High School library before moving to the Freeport Public Library, where the suspect was located and taken into custody.

A metal BB gun that resembled a real semiautomatic pistol was allegedly found in the 15-year-old’s coat.

He was taken to the Freeport Police Department and released to a parent after being processed, according to police.