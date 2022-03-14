ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two juveniles, aged 12 and 13-years old, have been arrested after they broke into a home on 8th Avenue and robbed a victim at gunpoint.

According to police, officers were called to a home in the 2200 block of 8th Street at 12:45 p.m. on Friday, March 11th and met with the victim, who said the two juveniles pushed their way into the home, pointed a gun at them, and demanded money.

The victim said they were able to shove the gun away from the suspects, who then ran away on foot, police said.

Police located both suspects and arrested them.

Both boys were charged with Attempted Home Invasion and Attempted Armed Robbery.