K9 leads Rockford police to shooting suspect

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a Loves Park K9 helped apprehend a man wanted for a shooting on Friday.

Police said officers were called to the intersection of Broadway and 14th Street around 10:50 p.m. on October 1st, for a report of shots fired.

Officers allegedly saw Jalan Williams, 25, a resident of Michigan City, Indiana, standing at the intersection when they arrived. When he saw the police, he reportedly ran, and was later hunted down by the K9 officer.

Police said a handgun with an extended magazine was found near 14th Street.

Williams was arrested and charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon, No FOID, Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, and Resisting a Police Officer.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.