Kalahari Resort at Wisconsin Dells to reopen May 27th

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WTVO) — The Kalahari Waterpark Resort at Wisconsin Dells announced Monday it would be opening on May 27th.
“This time has brought unprecedented challenges, and we want to offer a safe place for families to come together and focus on the fun instead of the worry,” said Travis Nelson, spokesperson, Kalahari Resorts and Conventions. “When you’re ready for a getaway, Kalahari will be open with a vacation experience guests can feel good about.”
The resort says it will be employing safety protocols to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, including sanitizer stations, cash-free payment methods, and resort-wide disinfecting using electrostatic sprayers.
More details on the new safety measures can be found here.
