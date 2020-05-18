Kalahari Resort at Wisconsin Dells to reopen May 27th

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WTVO) — The Kalahari Waterpark Resort at Wisconsin Dells announced Monday it would be opening on May 27th.

“This time has brought unprecedented challenges, and we want to offer a safe place for families to come together and focus on the fun instead of the worry,” said Travis Nelson, spokesperson, Kalahari Resorts and Conventions. “When you’re ready for a getaway, Kalahari will be open with a vacation experience guests can feel good about.”

The resort says it will be employing safety protocols to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, including sanitizer stations, cash-free payment methods, and resort-wide disinfecting using electrostatic sprayers.

More details on the new safety measures can be found here.

