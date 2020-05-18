Live Now
Winnebago County coronavirus update

Kalahari Resort at Wisconsin Dells to reopen May 27th

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Kalahari Resort via Wisconsin Dells

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WTVO) — The Kalahari Waterpark Resort at Wisconsin Dells announced Monday it would be opening on May 27th.

“This time has brought unprecedented challenges, and we want to offer a safe place for families to come together and focus on the fun instead of the worry,” said Travis Nelson, spokesperson, Kalahari Resorts and Conventions. “When you’re ready for a getaway, Kalahari will be open with a vacation experience guests can feel good about.”

The resort says it will be employing safety protocols to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, including sanitizer stations, cash-free payment methods, and resort-wide disinfecting using electrostatic sprayers.

More details on the new safety measures can be found here.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories