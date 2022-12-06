ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It is that time of year, when decorations are up, lights are shining and trees are covered in lights and ornaments.

The holiday season is a time to celebrate while also making sure to stay safe. Many people may be unaware of what needs to be done in order to have a safe holiday season. With outdoor, indoor decorations and lights on 24/7, is it important to see what people may need to do differently to prevent that next fire.

“Right now, it comes down to heating, it comes down to cooking and it comes down to those Christmas decorations,” said Mike Rotolo, fire prevention coordinator for the Rockford Fire Department.

Stateline fire departments are reminding residents about fire safety during the holidays.

“We do see an increase in home fires at this time of the year, mainly because people are home more cause of the weather, and because of the family gatherings during the holiday times,” Rotolo said.

“The number one source of fires during the holidays is either in the kitchen or in the bedroom due to candles,” added Jen Anderson, community risk reduction officer for the Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District.

Decorations, blowups and tress are all great decorations and essentials for the holiday spirit, but there are also rules to prevent fires when handling these items.

“If you have an actual live tree, make sure to keep the tree watered on a daily basis so that it doesn’t dry out. Use LED lighting if possible,” Rotolo said.

“In regard to outdoor decorations, at all cost and please if you can, use outdoor extension cords or outdoor drop cords which are grounded,” Anderson added. “Most indoor extension cords or drop cords, whatever you would like to call them, are only two pronged whereas outdoor drop cords are three pronged, which makes them a grounded outlet.”

More than two of all decoration fires are because they were placed too close to a heat source. One of every four Christmas tree fires are caused by an electrical problem.

Most local fire stations are posting tips and information on their Facebook pages. The messages are always about how to stay safe and have a happy holiday.

“Everybody have a safe and great holiday, and if they are in doubt on their smoke detectors or CO alarms, just give your local fire department a call,” Anderson said. “They would be more than willing to come check things out for you.”

Residents should remember to always blow out any candles before leaving a room, take care of their Christmas tree, use protective chords for lights and as always, enjoy a safe holiday.