Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful opens second recycling center

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful celebrated the grand opening of a second recycling location on Thursday.

The new facility is located on N. Second Street in Machesney Park, at the former Behr Iron and Metal.

The site will accept all recyclables, including electronics and appliances.

KNIB executive director Pamela Osborne says the new location will mean better access for residents hoping to help the environment.

“We haven’t been in the North End for about 18 months, so having this building here, we can service all of our North End customers, like we used to do. So, we’re really excited about that,” she said.

The new location will be open Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m, and Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to noon.

