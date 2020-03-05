Keeping graduates working in Rockford area is goal of higher education leaders

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Six college heads participated in a forum on Wednesday to help establish programs that keep Rockford students in the city after earning a degree.

Academic leaders from Rockford University, Rock Valley College, Blackhawk Technical College, Northern Illinois University, Rockford Career College, and UIC College of Medicine met at the Forest Hills Country Club, at 5135 Forest Hills, to take a “30,000 foot view of the region’s higher education” system.

“We want people who are from the community, to be able to stay in the community,” President of Rockford University Eric Fulcomer said.

Fulcomer said the college’s new Criminal Justice major was an example of meeting that need.

“So we’re partnering with the Rockford Police Department, so that Rockford residents can come to Rockford University and then go back and work for the Rockford Police Department,” he said.

Rock Valley College launched its new mechatronics program this spring, which focuses on a combination of both electrical and mechanical engineering. Their goal is to increase students’ versatility, which academic heads believe are essential to local manufacturing companies.

“It’s no longer one person working on hydraulics or pneumatics,” said Ron Geary, the VP of Academics and Student Affairs of Rock Valley College. “You’ve got to know a little about electrical circuits, a little bit about the CNC machine you’re working on, a little bit about hydraulics. And control panels-mechatronics encompasses all of that into one degree.”

Geary thinks collaboration between the two schools can help students working towards a degree. There are already programs in place that allow RVC students to easily transfer to Rockford University. The school is working on adding new “2+2 agreements,” allowing students to attend a community college for two years and a university for another two.

“I think that’s good for people in the region, to be able to stay in the region and get their education and work around their jobs or their families or ‘life happens’ moments,” Geary said.

