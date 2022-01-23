Keeping kids safe during winter

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — From snow to low temperatures, health experts are offering tips to keep kids safe this winter.

Temperatures in the area could reach as low as -8 degrees this week, which prompted experts at UW Health to offer tips for families in the stateline. They said that not only are coats, hats and gloves important, but helmets for winter sports and plenty of water as well.

As for the really little ones, they offered tips for keeping them safe both at bedtime and on car rides. They stressed the importance of keeping extra items out of the crib and instead offering an alternative.

“Definitely if they are sleeping in their crib, which they should be, alone on their back..with the winter temperatures coming and obviously getting cold at night we would recommend not using any blankets or pillows or additional items in that space, that environment,” said Rishelle Eithun, child safety and injury prevention manager at UW Health Kids. “Instead, we would really encourage a sleep sack for that infant, so making sure that that environment is still empty but yet warm enough for that child.”

Eithun also recommended putting a child’s car seat harness on first, with a light jacket underneath and then a warmer coat on top to ensure that the harness fits properly.