Keeping kids well rested during the holidays

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The hustle and bustle of the holidays often comes with a major schedule shift for kids.

For local kids, extended breaks from schoolwork and classroom schedules can translate to later nights.

The Director of Sleep Medicine at OSF Healthcare, Dr. Kaninika Verma, said parents should be aware of the recommended amount of sleep for their child. Keeping kids on schedule is important, even when school is out.

The National Sleep Foundation’s Sleep in America poll found that 30% of elementary school kids do not get the recommended amount of sleep. Experts said school-aged kids should get nine to 10-and-a-half hours of sleep.

“We are seeing that kids who don’t get enough sleep, their learning becomes an issue, they start having behavioral issues, they’re tired, they can’t focus, they’re hyperactive, because kids respond differently to sleep deprivation than adults, where kids actually become very, very hyperactive,” Verma said.

Verma said that one of the major sleep stealers is screen time.