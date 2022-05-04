ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It was something that many worried after the Oscars slap; could another comedian be attacked on stage. On Tuesday, it happened again.

Doug Johnson, assistant general manager at ASM Global, said that incidents of performers in the entertainment industry getting attacked happens too often, but that is why safety is their number one priority. Not only for the performers, but for the guests as well.

“I never want that to happen obviously, so I don’t feel good about it,” Johnson said. “It’s part of the job though.”

Video showed comedian Dave Chappelle being attacked on stage. It came after Will Smith attacked Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Johnson oversees and books talent for both the Coronado Performing Arts Center and the BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford, and he said that while they want everyone to have fun, safety is their number one priority.

“Especially with Chapelle, if you look at that video…. nobody really saw that coming,” Johnson said. “They got on it pretty quick, but still, you hope to get to some offender before they get to the talent.”

The Coronado can seat up to 2,400 people, but the BMO is much bigger, holding close to 9,000 depending on the show. Johnson said that is why his team conducts a security meeting before each show, going through security issues and protocol, stressing that when it comes to the safety of these events, communication is key.

“There was a…. rapper who invited people up on the stage… so that was mayhem,” Johnson said. “We had about 300 people up there.”

Johnson said they train for every scenario so that they are always prepared for the unexpected.

“Need to be vigilant, and that’s why we have a security force here and the area… we’re ready for these kinds of issues and…. you just train, train, train,” Johnson said.

When things like this happens, law enforcement gets involved and people can be arrested and charged, according to Johnson.