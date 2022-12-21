ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Cold weather does not only effect people, but also their four-legged family friends.

Pets are like family, and it is important to keep them safe during cold months. One local vet said that is why it is important for owners to be with them to determine what is too cold.

“We can have frost bite, where it can damage ears and toes and things like that, so we don’t want that to happen,” said Patricia Jo Holm, a veterinarian at Auburn Animal Clinic. “We don’t want to have to deal with the aftereffects of the severe cold.”

Holm said that owners should not leave pets out for a long period of time.

“I suggest the owners be out with them, because it is easy to open the door and shut it and get busy doing something,” she said.

Residents should be cautious of ice when it comes to taking them on walks, so they do not slip and hurt themselves. They should also make sure that pets have a shelter from the snow and wind if they do have to be outside, along with lots of food and water, and warm them up slowly.

“A quality safe to use space heater or a fire in the fireplace, some blankets around them, you know, rubbing them, stimulating them, that type of thing,” Holm said. “But don’t try to put them in the bathtub and put warm water over them or anything like that.”

Residents can put petroleum jelly or Neosporin on their paws to protect them from the salt and snow.

“Just like for us, make sure you have plenty of their supplies that you are not going to run out of, something that is a necessity,” Holm said.

With a winter storm heading to the stateline, Holm said that it is a good idea to stock up on food and medication for pets.