ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local pets might be feeling the heat this week.

They may be showing symptoms of heat exhaustion, which warrants owners’ attention to help cool them down. They might need to be brought in to be looked at in some worse cases.

The heat can really affect furry friends.

While summer can indeed be a great time for letting dogs outside, temperatures might not be so inviting to them. Dr. Kevin Thrall, medical director at Rockford’s Animal Emergency Clinic, works with many pets that might experience heat exhaustion, and in some cases heat stroke.

“They go through a process of the heat exhaustion part where they’re feeling tired, feeling woozy, you know, really thirsty, maybe a little disoriented,” Thrall said. “And then, when they progress into the heat stroke, that’s when the body systems are having malfunctions, and that can be very difficult to pull back from.”

It is important to monitor dogs for symptoms of heat exhaustion when temperatures are in the 90s. Owners can call a local vet and explain the symptoms they are seeing, but some warrant a visit to the hospital.

“Not responding normally to you, just focusing on panting or breathing,” Thrall said. “If their breathing becomes loud, if their gums become either pale or real red, or if they’re just not seeming right at all, then you want to come in, definitely. If there is any vomiting, diarrhea or collapse, then that they need to come in.”

As for in the car, Thrall said that a cracked window might not always be enough. If the temperature outside is 90 degrees, cars could reach 140, according to statistics from Veterinary Partner.

Using cold water can help relieve a pet if they are experience heat exhaustion, but vets say to not use freezing water. It can make things worse.

“Plastic pools that can be a good source of letting them cool off, so they can go and play in that, the fan,” Thrall said. “So, if you’re outside on the deck and you have a fan set up, that can be helpful, they can lay in front of that to help cool down, and otherwise, just taking it easy.”

People who are taking their dog on a walk should make sure to check the pavement. Vets say that if it is too hot for a person’s hands, it is too hot for a dog’s paws.

They should also maybe pack an extra water or two this week.