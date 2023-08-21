ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — This week’s heat came as many students returned to class, which means that high school sports are in full swing.

Dealing with the heat can go a few different ways, whether that it is practicing inside, having less equipment on or changing practice times. Chad Spaulding, athletic trainer at East High School, said whatever measure that is necessary to keep the athletes safe will be taken.

“Change practice times a little bit going for the next three days,” Spaulding said. “So yeah, we always talk to the coaches ahead of time.”

With temperatures reaching the upper nineties this week, athletic trainers are on high alert as fall sports are in full swing of practices.

“Well, first of all, we look at the forecast and then we’re already kind of know what’s coming,” Spaulding said. “And then from there, the biggest thing is we have to do is monitor the temperature, and we have a tool that does that, or we can also go on use a website and crunch the numbers.”

Spaulding has already had conversations with coaches about being aware of the heat. The Illinois High School Association has guidelines that each Rockford school must follower, but schools can enforce even tougher rules if they deem it necessary.

Spaulding finds that players are most at risk for cramps during hot days.

“You got to be prepared,” he said. “You don’t have ways to cool down, pull them down after practice if they overheat, you know, with the ice and ice buckets. Whatever it takes, you know, you got to get it cooled down if they start going to heat exhaustion or heat stroke.”

While coaches and trainers monitor the temperatures and plan practice accordingly, either changing times, cancellations or moving inside, there are measure than can be taken home as well. Even if they sound like basic information, the steps are vital for protecting children.

“Well, drinking a lot of water not just that day, but days leading up to it. They should be drinking a lot of water starting now, because Wednesday and Thursday, it’s going to be really hot,” Spaulding said. “Just eat healthy, you know, try to get them to the best they can, and here it’s, that’s a challenge even in good weather, you know, good conditions.”

Spaulding added that parents should stay up to date on practice schedules in case times are changed, as well as pack a few extra waters this week.