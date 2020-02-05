Keith Country Day student single-handedly beats teams in 2 history trivia competitions

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Keith Country Day School’s Saketh Dontaraju took the top spot at both the Southwestern Illinois National History Bee and the National History Bowl tournaments.

The freshman student says he’s a history buff and uses online databases and Wikipedia to prepare for the competitions.

Saketh says he competed by himself and beat out teams of up to six students.

“I wasn’t nervous,” he said. “I think they felt like more people were coming and there weren’t. I was like ‘Oh I’m here.’ And they’re like ‘Where’s the rest of your team?’ And I said ‘I’m the team.'”

Saketh qualified for the National Championships, to be held in June.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

