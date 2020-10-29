Keith Country Day students raise nearly $20K through fundraiser with spooky twist

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Students at Keith Country Day came to school Thursday decked out in costumes for the annual “Race for Education” fundraiser.

Witches, clowns, and even inflatable characters marched in the Halloween parade.

Administrators say safety measures were put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but did not put a damper on the celebration.

“The kids are doing great, they’re wonderful. You wouldn’t know any difference from last year to this year, other than we’re wearing masks and everyone is doing wonderful with the masks. I think the biggest thing is that they don’t want to miss out on the festivities that we usually have,” said Keith Country Day Co-Head Ashleigh Van Theil.

Older students will celebrate Thursday night with a costume contest and a bonfire.

