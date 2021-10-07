Keith DeLao found guilty of 2019 stabbing murder at Fairgrounds Park

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Keith DeLao, 25, was found guilty of First Degree Murder for killing 38-year-old Ronnie Ray, Jr. at Fairgrounds Park in 2019.

Ray was found laying in the park’s gazebo, at 450 Kilburn Avenue, suffering from multiple stab wounds on April 26, 2019.

He died later at a Rockford hospital.

Witnesses identified DeLao as the suspect, and said they had seen the two arguing in the park that day.

On Monday, May 13th, members of the Chicago Police Department and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force located DeLao in Chicago and took him into custody.

DeLao faces up to 60 years in prison. He is set to appear in court next on November 8th, 2021.