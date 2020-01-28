Ken-Rock Community Center readies for new home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — For nearly 100 years the Ken-Rock Community Center has worked to provide programs for Rockford residents of all ages.

To keep going for another century, leaders say a change is needed.

Third Ward Alderman Chad Tuneberg said the move will benefit not only Ken-Rock but the neighborhood as well.

“From my understanding their rent was going up from a few hundred dollars a month to approximately $5,000 a month,” Tuneberg said.

It’s a great financial move he explained.

“They made it very clear that the survival of Ken-Rock was not going to happen if they were to stay at the same place they’re at now,” he said.

Now the Ken-Rock Community Center is moving from its current 11th Street location near Sandy Hollow to Adams Street across from Beattie Playground.

“It fits like a glove in the fact that there’s a park right across the street that kids will be able to utilize. It’s just a great spot for KenRock,” Tuneberg said. “There’s plenty of kids there and those kids need a place to go to as well. KenRock is really going to fit a need I think within the immediate neighborhood.”

City Council also recently passed an ordinance to establish a third Rock House nearby on Revell Avenue.

“The neighborhood is really going to hopefully be going through a transition here soon where you have an organization like Ken-Rock which is reputable and coming in and really making a difference within the neighborhood,” Tuneberg said.

Before deciding to make the move Ken-Rock looked into how it could affect kids that attend after school programs.

“There are going to be kids that are close by that have been making the trek down to 11th street that are going to be able to go to their new home over there on Adams Street,” Tuneberg said.

The Code and Regulation Committee approved a Special Use Permit for the new site, Monday night.

It now moves on to the full City Council for approval.

Ken-Rock officials seem to be looking forward to the change, but weren’t ready to comment on it yet.

