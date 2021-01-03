Kenosha PD preparing for unrest ahead of decision on Jacob Blake police shooting

KENOSHA, Wis. (WTVO) –On Sunday, Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian and Kenosha Police Chief Daniel announced increased safety measures ahead of the charging decision in regard to the police involved shooting of Jacob Blake that occurred on August 23, 2020.

Officials say the decision is expected in the first two weeks of January.

Safety measures to help protect the public include:

Designation of a demonstration space

Limitations on City bus routes

Road closures

Curfew

Protective fencing

Authorities say they are working to protect peaceful demonstration and to guard against unlawful activity.

MORE HEADLINES: