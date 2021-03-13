KenRock Community Center re-opens to public with craft show

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local community center is opening back up for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

KenRock Community Center hosted its first craft show since 2019 on Saturday. They were finally able to debut the new location that they’ve been at for a year.

“We have tons of neighbors and the surrounding community came in and most of them are here for the craft show, but a lot of them are also coming in to see the new center,” said Savannah Palmer, the Youth Services Director for KenRock.

The fair featured many crafts made by local artists and even held a raffle.