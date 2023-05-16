(WTVO) — Two Kentucky men have been charged after they allegedly schemed to take millions from people in Illinois and across the country.

Mark Carroll, 47, and Luke Curry, 36, who were arrested last week, are charged with six counts of Wire Fraud.

The two created multiple companies between 2018-2019 and fraudulently obtained millions of dollars from victims under false and fraudulent promises, according to the indictment.

The pair allegedly offered a line of credit to victims in exchange for the victims’ initial deposits without actually funding the line of credit.

Each count of Wire Fraud carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

Residents should call the FBI if they or someone they know was a victim to the scam.