Kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart speaks in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Child abduction survivor Elizabeth Smart was in Rockford on Monday to give a keynote speech for an annual YWCA fundraiser.

At the luncheon, held at Giovanni’s Restaurant and Convention Center, 610 N Bell School Road, the YWCA also honored it’s Women of Achievement Award and scholarship recipients.

Smart praised those working to make women’s lives easier, especially those who suffered from abuse.

“It takes a pretty remarkable individual to keep coming back day after day after day, and fighting this cause it is a dark cause,” she said. “It is heavy. It can be pretty crushing and suffocating and yet they come back and they don’t give up.”

Smart was kidnapped as a child and held captive for 9 months in 2002 and 2003.

Money raised at the Leadership Luncheon will help expand YWCA programs.

