BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A Belvidere library brought the World Cup to local kids on Thursday.

Ida Public Library hosted a celebration for the World Cup. Kids showed off their soccer skills on the library’s lawns and participated in mini games.

Organizers hoped that the event would kids from all around the community together.

“I think a lot of kids are really into soccer, which is great, and it also just gets them out of the house and gets them out here outside and kinda celebrating soccer, and especially women’s soccer and women’s sport,” said Daisy Mechler, youth services manager at Ida Public Library. “It’s really exciting for us.”

Teens also had the opportunity to participate in in the celebration with some hard challenges and trivia.