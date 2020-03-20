Breaking News
Gov. Pritzker orders Illinois residents to stay at home, ‘shelter in place’
LIVE: New confirmed case of COVID-19 in Winnebago County

KinderCare shutting down daycare centers starting Monday

Posted: / Updated:
Teachers, pre-school, KinderCare, students, children, classroom86085702-159532

BOSTON, MA – SEPTEMBER 23: General atmosphere prior to KinderCare Pre-School teacher Kimberly Bouchie being presented with a check for $10,000 for winning the Knowledge Universe Early Childhood Educator Award at KinderCare Learning Center on September 23, 2015 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Marotta/Getty Images for Knowledge Universe)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — KinderCare, one of the nations largest providers of daycare, announced it would be closing centers starting Monday to halt the spread of coronavirus.

KinderCare said it would keep a select number of centers open across the country, but did not say which. Those centers would be staffed with teachers who choose to work.

“We know this will be disruptive to many of you, but we truly believe it’s how we’ll do our part to win this battle,” said CEO Tom Wyatt.

KinderCare operates four centers in Rockford.

