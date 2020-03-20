KinderCare shutting down daycare centers starting Monday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — KinderCare, one of the nations largest providers of daycare, announced it would be closing centers starting Monday to halt the spread of coronavirus.
KinderCare said it would keep a select number of centers open across the country, but did not say which. Those centers would be staffed with teachers who choose to work.
“We know this will be disruptive to many of you, but we truly believe it’s how we’ll do our part to win this battle,” said CEO Tom Wyatt.
KinderCare operates four centers in Rockford.
