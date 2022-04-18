LIVONIA, Mich. (WTVO) — A kindergartener in Michigan is facing disciplinary action after reportedly bringing tequila to school and sharing it with classmates.

It happened at Grand River Academy in Livonia, Michigan, according to WDIV. The child brought the tequila to school in a small plastic bottle, which was filled by more than 10% with the alcohol. The school immediately contacted the parents of the student, as well as parents of the four other students that were involved.

Parents were baffled as to how a situation like this could happen.

“So many thoughts (were) running through my mind like…what if it was open before the girl brought it to school? How much was it?” said parent Alexis Smith.

Smith said that, on the morning of April 14, she received a call from the elementary school letting parents know that the kindergartener had brought in a premixed bottle of Jose Cuervo to class and shared it with four other students. One of them was Smith’s 5-year-old child.

“I asked her, like, ‘Is my daughter OK,’” said Smith. “The teacher said ‘she’s right here, and she looks OK’. And then I said, ‘OK, well, how much did she drink?’”

The school could not give her an answer. Smith picked up her daughter early, and the principal sent out a letter to parents regarding the incident.

“Dear Grand River Academy Kindergarten Families. This letter is to inform you of an incident that occurred in your child’s class today. A student brought a premixed alcoholic drink to school, which was shared with a few other students. Upon learning of this, school leadership followed proper medical protocols and parents of the students involved were contacted immediately. Disciplinary measures will be taken in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct. For more information about our illegal substances policy, see pages 26-27 of the Parent Student Handbook. Student privacy laws prevent me from sharing specific details. What I can share is that the safety and well-being of our school community remains a priority, which is why we immediately addressed the situation. School leaders aim to ensure that all students are making safe and smart choices, and we actively encourage them to practice ‘hear something, see something, say something. Thank you for your continued support of Grand River Academy. If you have any questions, please contact the school office at (248) 893-6100 or our Parent Relations team at (877) 642-7471.”

Smith said that, while the school was closed on Friday, her daughter will not be returning on Monday.

“It’s so heartbreaking,” Smith said. “I feel like her first year of kindergarten was already cut short because of COVID, and situations like this just make it worse.”