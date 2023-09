DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say Tammie Criswell, 55, of Kingston, was drunk when she crashed into another car and then left the scene of the crime.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff, the incident happened Tuesday night at the intersection of Route 72 and Pleasant Hill Road.

Criswell was arrested a short time later and now faces charges of driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident.