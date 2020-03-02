Kingston woman killed in fatal 2-car crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 35-year-old woman from Kingston was killed Sunday in a two car collision on Cherry Valley Road and Myelle Road in Franklin Township.

According to the Winnebago County Coroner, the woman was pronounced dead at 8:11 p.m after being transported to the hospital.

An autopsy concluded her cause of death as blunt trauma to the head.

Her name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The crash investigation is being held by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.

