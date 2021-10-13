Kinzinger at risk of losing seat as Democrats redraw Illinois’ congressional maps

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R-16th) is one of five Republicans at risk of losing their job as new Democrat-drawn congressional maps are set to be revealed next week.

Illinois is losing one seat in Congress, meaning one Republican seat would be eliminated.

A number of legal challenges to the redistricting maps is expected.

Black and Hispanic advocacy groups pressured Democrats to make sure minority voting blocks are kept intact in the new maps.

“Illinois does not need one super Latino district to elect a single Latino to Congress. It can elect two Latino’s to Congress in two separate districts under this concept map,” said Frank Calabrese, who was a consultant on the project.

Gov. JB Pritzker has already signed new district maps for the Illinois State House and Senate into law.