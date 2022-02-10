WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO) — Censured Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Illinois) is comparing the state of the country to playground politics in a new ad.

The lawmaker’s latest social media video was filmed on the set of the movie “The Sandlot.”

Kinzinger said, “Protecting our future isn’t about scoring a single run or winning a single game. It’s about maintaining the integrity of our sacred sandlot.”

Kinzinger said he hopes viewers will realize the impact the current political climate is having on children.

The Republican National Committee censured Kinzinger on Friday for participating on the committee investigating the violent Jan. 6 insurrection

Kinzinger is not running for re-election.