Kinzinger may run for White House, Illinois governor

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., speaks to the media, Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

(WTVO) — Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) says he isn’t ruling out running for governor next year, or the possibility of a 2024 presidential bid.

Kinzinger announced he wouldn’t seek reelection to the House of Representatives last week.

“This isn’t the end of my political future, but the beginning,” he said in his retirement announcement video.

In an interview with CNN, Kinzinger said he was considering campaigning either for Senate or Illinois governor, and said he would “probably” make a decision by January.

Kinzinger also said he “definitely” isn’t ruling out running for president in 2024.

“The key is, how do we restore the honor of the party in the country?” he said.

Kinzinger, a former Air Force pilot, agreed to serve on the committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riot, and voted to impeach former President Donald Trump.