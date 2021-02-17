Kinzinger named one of TIME’s most influential people of 2021

(WTVO) — Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R) has been named one of TIME Magazine’s 100 most influential people of 2021.

“Over the past few months, Congressman Adam Kinzinger has stood up for the truth when it was most challenging and least convenient,” wrote Maryland Governor Larry Hogan. “In the wake of the insurrection at the Capitol in January, Adam was the first Republican member of Congress to step forward and call for the removal of President Trump from office via the 25th Amendment. In standing up for what he believed was right, Adam proved the measure of his courage.”

Kinzinger tweeted, “I’m humbled by this recognition & honored to be named to TIME100 list of influential people for 2021. We need leadership in this country, and I’m at peace with my decisions & the risks that come with standing for what is right.”

This week, both the New York Times and Chicago Sun-Times reported that 11 relatives of Kinzinger had written two letters to the congressman, chastising him for voting to impeach former President Donald Trump.

In one letter, Kinzinger’s relatives claimed he was “misled,” “brainwashed,” and “manipulated” by the “fake news media.”

“We will be praying that the Lord will ‘lead you Out of Darkness,’” the Kinzinger relatives wrote in a letter dated Jan. 19.

Kinzinger was one of only 3 House Republicans who voted both to impeach Trump and to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green from her committees.