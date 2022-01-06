Kinzinger not seeking office, will focus on fighting Trump’s influence on GOP

FILE – In this March 6, 2019 file photo, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., speaks to the media at the White House in Washington. Kinzinger is slamming as “beyond repugnant” President Donald Trump’s tweet of a conservative pastor’s comment that removing Trump from office would provoke a “civil war.” (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R) said Wednesday that he will not be seeking a bid for either U.S. Senate or Illinois governor, and will instead direct his efforts to fight against former President Donald Trump’s influence on the Republican Party.

“This time last year I hoped victory would come in a matter of months. Now I see it will take years,” he said, according to the Chicago Tribune. “That’s why I’m transitioning from serving just one corner of Illinois into fighting this new nationwide mission full time.”

Kinzinger has been vocal in his opposition to Trump and his repeated accusations that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

Last year, Illinois Democrats redrew congressional maps, putting Kinzinger in the same district as Rep. Darin LaHood (R-Peoria). Kinzinger subsequently announced he would not run for re-election.

In November, Kinzinger teased a possible run for governor against Democrat Gov. J.B. Pritzker, saying, “If I ran for governor, I think I’m the only candidate that could win.”