Kinzinger returns from National Guard duty, condemns racism

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Congressman Adam Kinzinger (IL-16) has returned after being called to action by the Air National Guard and issued a statement condemning racism.

Kinzinger’s office said he was being deployed on June 1st.

“Though it may resume in the near future, for now, my Guard missions have concluded. I’m very proud to be a Guardsman, and I’m very proud of my well-trained brothers and sisters. To see some politicize the Guard is sad and ill-informed.

“The National Guard began by defeating the British and winning our independence. And to this day, the Guard continues to serve by fighting America’s enemies abroad, providing crucial aid during the pandemic and national disasters, and sometimes assisting in restoring the order and safety that every American deserves.

“What happened to George Floyd makes me sick. Everyone deserves fair and humane treatment at every level of the justice system—from the street officer to final judgment. That is a founding ideal of our country, and yet we still have a long way to go in achieving it.

“I’m eager to support bipartisan efforts to fix the system and deliver America’s promise to all. Government can change laws, but it cannot change hearts—and so it is up to each of us to look inside ours and overpower the darkness with the light.

“Racism is an affront to God, who created all humans in his image, and I have no doubt each and every person of good conscience can see the need for healing in our nation. And together, we can begin by heeding His command to love one another as He has loved us.

“Everyone in America also has a right to be safe from senseless destruction and mob violence. Where the National Guard has been utilized, we are seeing peaceful protests where violence is the exception. Some cities that have politicized the Guard continue to see violence and destruction at unacceptable levels. It’s high time for governors and mayors to end the looting, protect property, and restore order. Order and justice can and must exist—and must exist now. And it must exist for all.”

