WASHINGTON (WTVO) — Congressman Adam Kinzinger said that the U.S. should be prepared to send troops into Ukraine if Russia uses chemical, biological or nuclear weapons.

He announced a resolution that would allow the president to authorize military force if that happens.

“There may be a point we have to recognize you know look, this is, prior to WWII there were moments nobody ever wanted to get involved in eventually came to realize that they had to,” Kinzinger said. “I hope we don’t get to that point here, but we should be ready if we do.”

Kinzinger released a statement with this resolution, saying that the U.S. should stand with its allies, while also standing up for humanity.