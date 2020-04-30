Kinzinger, state Republicans urge Pritzker to reopen economy

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Several state Republicans, along with Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-16th Dist.) sent a letter to Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Thursday urging him to reopen the state’s economy.

The lawmakers say that reopening businesses is crucial, and argued that a blanket reopening will not work.

At his daily briefing, Gov. Pritzker said the state needs to see COVID-19 case numbers drop for 14 straight days before a reopening can be considered.

