Kinzinger wins re-election to U.S. House of Representatives

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger defeated Democratic challenger Dani Brzozowski to hold onto his seat representing Illinois’ 16th District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

For nearly a decade, Rep. Kinzinger has been serving in Congress. Prior to being elected, Kinzinger served in the Air Force in both Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.

Kinzinger said healthcare during this pandemic is one of the biggest issues facing the district as cases go up and job numbers going down.

“I think we need to beef up the payroll protection program. We need to make sure people can’t just file frivolous lawsuits for employers. We also need to remember that every dollar we’re spending we’re never going to have to pay back because our kids and grandkids will. We have a $30 trillion debt probably by the time this is over. This is a serious issue. It’s going to crowd out other spending in the future. We need to even in the midst of this be very cautious on where we are spending that money. We are seeing people in a chronically difficult position,” said Kinzinger.

With police reform taking center stage over the summer, Kinzinger said rioting and looting should be condemned and argued for properly funding police departments.

“I think it’s essential to not only not defund the police… [but] to make sure we are funding them even more to hire the best people. It’s not about more and more equipment. It’s about making sure we are hiring and paying the best people so we can come in and mitigate disputes,” argued Kinzinger.

