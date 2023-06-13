KIRKLAND, Ill. (WTVO) — A local firefighter was honored Tuesday for his service to the community.

The Illinois State Fire Marshall awarded the Kirkland Community Fire Protection District with a grant for some small equipment last month. That is when the beans were spilled that it is Lieutenant Jim Suhr’s 50th year as a volunteer firefighter.

“It’s an honor, it really is” Suhr said. “It’s a big honor. I didn’t expect it.”

Suhr was born and raised in Kirkland. He knew that he wanted to be the one helping fight fires after seeing a large blaze as a child, becoming one of the first six original EMTs that started the ambulance service in Kirkland.

The Kirkland Community Fire Protection District and Illinois State Fire Marshal are now honoring him.

“I don’t need it. I, I love doing what I do. I love being out here,” Suhr said. “I love the people. I love the job, and it’s fun.”

Illinois State Fire Marshal Public Information Officer JC Fultz presented Suhr with a plaque for his 50 years of service. Seventy percent of the Illinois Fire Service is volunteer, which is why Fultz believes it is important to celebrate and honor those who reach these milestones.

“They’re responding to someone’s worst day to help them out, to make that better for them and to help their community. Because if it wasn’t for these folks, who knows who’s there for you in the middle of the night, right? I mean, who’s going to show up to your door when there’s an emergency,” Fultz said. “That’s why it’s a thankless job, but they do it because they love it and they’re passionate about it.”

Kirkland Fire Chief Chad Connell has worked with Suhr for 23 years and hopes that he stays for as long as possible.

“Jim here is just such a huge asset to us younger generation people coming into the department,” Connell said. “Jimmy is a world of knowledge, and it just it works for all of us. Yeah, the longer we can keep Jimmy here, the better off we are.”

Suhr said that he loves being able to help his community and hopes to inspire others to become volunteer firefighters.

“I guess you don’t even realize it, you know? I mean, I’m proud of it, but you just don’t think about it. I don’t, anyway,” Suhr said. “I just still come out here every day when the pager goes off. You got to go. It, it’s still exciting to me.”

Suhr said that he will keep doing what he loves as long as he is healthy: being a firefighter.