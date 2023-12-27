KIRKLAND, Ill. (WTVO) — A 28-year-old Kirkland woman faces multiple DUI and child endangerment charges after deputies say she was driving with two children while under the influence of alcohol and drugs Wednesday morning.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a driving complaint and were informed that a driver had been denied the sale of alcohol at a gas station and reportedly had two children in the car with her.

Deputies located the vehicle, driven by Paige Ricker, on Benham Street in Kirkland. The children were observed to be in Ricker’s care.

After investigation, Ricker was arrested for DUI – alcohol/drug combination, DUI over .08, aggravated DUI and endangering the life or health of a child.

She has since been released.