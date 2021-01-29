Kirkland woman charged with animal cruelty

KIRKLAND, Ill. (WTVO) — 44-year-old Amanda Baugh has been charged with Cruel Treatment of Animals after police say an animal in her care died from lack of food, water and veterinary care.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff, police were notified on the welfare of animals at a home in the 29000 block of Bell Road. As police were investigating, a veterinary clinic contacted them on January 23rd, saying an animal from the residence had been brought in and subsequently died.

Police say they conducted a search warrant at the property on January 27th, but did not locate other animals in need of veterinary care.

Police charged Baugh on January 29th. Officials say she turned herself in on January 29th and has since been released after posting bond.