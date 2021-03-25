Kishwaukee River restocked with fish ahead of start of trout season

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Stateline-area anglers will have plenty of fish to fry when trout season kicks off this year.

The Mill Race in Belvidere Park was freshly stocked with 225 Rainbow Trout Thursday morning.

Putting fish in the Kishwaukee River marks the start of the park district’s catchable trout program.

The restocking has taken place very spring over the past decade.

The official opening day of trout season is April 3rd at 5 a.m.

A valid fishing license and inland trout stamp are required, and there is a 5 catch limit per day.