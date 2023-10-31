LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Everyone has their Halloween traditions, but one group of friends in Loves Park takes it to a whole new level. For one night each year, “KISSoween” comes to town.

The tradition brings together the entire neighborhood. Complete with their costumes and face paint, they put on a concert as members of the band “KISS”.

This is the third year the group has done it, and it’s grown from a garage to a green space.

“I decided that we were just going to set up in my garage and as trick-or-treaters came by, we would open the garage door, play for 15-20 seconds, close the door back up, and wait for the next group of trick-or-treaters to come by,” said David Lockhart, member of the tribute band. “As we started to practice and put a show together, it was going so well and we were getting enough feedback from everybody that said, ‘You should go out and do a full show,’ so we upgraded from the garage to the driveway.”

This year’s improvements include a bigger stage, better lighting and sound system, and more pyrotechnics like fireworks and spark machines. There’s also plenty of candy, a T-shirt cannon, and a special prize.

“We’re going to give away a Gene Simmons replica axe bass guitar,” said Lockhart. “I’m going to play it at the end of the show tonight and then we’re going to raffle it off.”

The crowd was full of families rocking out – both kids and adults.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” said Tony Lamarca, member of the tribute band. “It’s been embraced by the subdivision that we’re in and we just have a good time.”

The group already has big plans for next year. They might even break out the costumes during the summer for a benefit.

You can follow their Facebook page here for updates.