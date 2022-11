DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A cooking accident is being blamed for a house fire in DeKalb Saturday night.

Firefighters responded to an apartment on W. Taylor Street around 6:15 p.m. Crews found heavy smoke inside the unit and a fire in the kitchen. While they were able to put the blaze out quickly, the apartment was destroyed.

Three people have had to find another place to live. No one was hurt