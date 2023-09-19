ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Klehm Arboretum and Botanical Garden is closed this week to undergo repairs.

Crews are working to replace the paths throughout the garden, trim trees, and make drainage upgrades.

Work is expected to be completed by next Monday, September 25th.

The Forest Preserves of Winnebago County are helping with the repairs.

“We’re always trying to improve the place day in, day out, month in, month out, year in, year out, and some things get to the end of their natural life span as these paths do,” said Klehm’s executive director, Alex Mills. “So, we’re really excited. It just really supports everything else we’ve been doing, the community engagement, the tourist destination, all those things are really supported by the placement of the paths.”

Klehm will be open for its annual “Autumn at the Arboretum” event, which runs October 6th, 7th, and 8th. Admission is free.