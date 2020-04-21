Klehm Arboretum giving away free trees on Friday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Klehm Arboretum and Botanic Garden has announced it will be giving away free trees for Arbor Day.
The giveaway will begin at 9 a.m until 4 p.m. on Friday, April 24th.
Klehm will give away bur oak, red oak, and white swamp oak seedlings while supplies last.
Visitors can drive through the parking lot and take a free seedling tree from one of the several varieties.
