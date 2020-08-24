Knife-wielding Belvidere man arrested after standoff with police

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — 37-year-old Martin Campero was arrested Sunday after police say he attacked residents with a knife and then barricaded himself in his home.

According to Belvidere Police, officers responded to a call of a fight in progress in the 100 block of N. State Street, where witnesses had reported Campero had a knife and was trying to stab people.

Campero then fled to his residence and refused to come out, threatening anyone who tried to come in, according to police.

The SWAT team were able to take Campero into custody, police said.

He was charged with Aggravated Assault and Aggravated Battery.

