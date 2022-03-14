ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local organization received a nearly $3,000 donation.

The Holy Family Catholic Church Knights of Columbus handed the check over to the Barbara Olson Center of Hope on Monday. The Knights of Columbus said that they picked the center because of their mission; to help individuals with developmental disabilities reach their goals.

“We do appreciate what they do, and this is the purpose of this program for us, to support intellectual disabilities and the projects that carry on and support those folks,” said Mark Funfsinn, Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus. “It’s very heartwarming to know we have so much support, from so many different organizations, people in the community and those types of things.”

The center said that the money will go towards some new programs they are starting up this spring.