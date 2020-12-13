Know when roads are plowed with Rockford’s Snow and Ice app

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Don’t forget, the City of Rockford has a mobile app designed to help residents during the winter.

The Snow and Ice app will provide details about snow emergencies, odd-even parking rules, and a residential progress map.

The map shows if streets have been plowed, are in progress, or haven’t been started on yet.

To download the app to your phone, click here.

Users will need to provide an email address for the download; however, users will not receive any emails from the City of Rockford as a result.

MORE HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories